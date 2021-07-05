﻿Region 12’s active cases down to 3,191 with 266 new recoveries

Two hundred sixty-six coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients have recovered from the illness on Sunday night, the Department of Health in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) reported.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for DOH-Soccsksargen, said of the total recoveries, the province of South Cotabato topped the list with 100; General Santos City – 67; Sultan Kudarat – 50; North Cotabato – 26; and Sarangani – 23.

“This is a good indication that our tireless effort to cure those infected with the virus the sick and massive contact tracing have paid off,” he said referring to the big number of recoveries.

He added that the Covid-19 recovery rate is at 82 percent derived from the cumulative 18,106 recovered patients against the 21,983 confirmed cases since March last year.

Meanwhile, Gangoso reminded the people to continue practicing the minimum health protocols as 99 new cases were also confirmed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, General Santos City is on top with 57; followed by North Cotabato with 19; Sultan Kudarat, 11; Sarangani, eight; and South Cotabato, four.

“Staying at home is still the best practice to avoid getting infected with Covid-19,” Gangoso said.

He said active cases are at 3,191 with South Cotabato having 1,184; General Santos City, 735; North Cotabato, 609; Sarangani, 431; and Sultan Kudarat, 232. Cumulative death related to Covid-19 is at 682.

Source: Philippines News Agency