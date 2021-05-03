﻿Region 1 economy recovering amid 7.7% dip in 2020: NEDA

The Ilocos Region’s economy is starting to recover since late last year up to the first quarter of this year after a 7.7 percent decline in 2020, an executive of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) said.

“We are hopeful that we are going to see a turn-around (in the economy) in the region if not late this year then next year,” said NEDA Ilocos director Nestor Rillon during a forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency here on Thursday afternoon.

Rillon attributed the decline in the region’s economy to the low consumer spending brought about by unemployment and decreased economic activity due to the pandemic.

Based on the data provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), household final consumption decreased by eight percent, gross capital formation by 22.2 percent, exports of goods and services to the rest of the world from the region declined by 50 percent, and imports of goods and services from the rest of the world down by 36.8 percent.

“If it were a consolation, we were among the lowest (in decline) in the country so this should not dampen our efforts, and the government spent so much for the economy not only of the region but of the whole country,” he said.

Based on PSA data, the government’s final consumption expenditure in the region last year increased by 7.6 percent.

Out of the 16 industries used to measure the gross regional domestic product, agriculture, forestry, and fishing recorded 0.9 percent growth rates; information and communication 6.5 percent; financial and insurance activities at 7.7 percent growth rates; public administration and defense and compulsory social activities at 4.4 percent growth rates; and human health and social activities at 5.7 percent growth rates last year.

While the rest of the industries experienced negative growth rates with accommodation and food services activities with the highest at -46.6 percent growth rates.

With the easing of quarantine status and opening of the economy, NEDA is optimistic that the Ilocos Region’s economy will soon bounce back to normal

Source: Philippines News Agency