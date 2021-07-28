﻿Red tide hits anew Samar’s San Pedro Bay

Red tide bloom has recurred in San Pedro Bay in Samar province just a month after it was declared as toxin-free, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported on Wednesday.

BFAR Eastern Visayas regional director Juan Albaladejo said the frequent recurrence of red tide in San Pedro Bay in Basey, Samar can be attributed to its “shallow part of bay causing interplay of warm and cold weather.”

“This triggers the red tide causing dinoflagellates cyst to migrate to (the) water surface and expose to accompanying sediments laden with organic matter. It fertilizes the microorganism causing red tide,” Albaladejo said in a text message.

To recall, the shellfish ban was lifted in San Pedro Bay on June 24 as heavy rains, strong water currents, and cold weather dispersed red tide organisms.

In its latest advisory, the red tide also remains in Matarinao Bay in the towns of General MacArthur, Hernani, Quinapondan, and Salcedo in Eastern Samar, and the coastal waters of Guiuan also in Eastern Samar province.

“We have been issuing precautionary advice to the public to refrain from gathering, selling, and eating all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. locally known as ‘alamang or hipon’ from the said bay,” Albaladejo added.

Fish, squid, crab, and shrimp gathered from these areas are safe to eat provided that all entrails are removed and washed thoroughly with running water before cooking.

The BFAR asked local government units to heighten their watch against gathering, trading, and consumption of shellfish to prevent the incidence of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP).

PSP occurs from ingesting bivalve shellfish, such as mussels, oysters, and clams that contain red tide toxins.

Red tide is a term used to describe a phenomenon where the water is discolored by high algal biomass or the concentration of algae.

Source: Philippines News Agency