﻿Red Cross water tankers provide relief to ‘dry’ Manila areas

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) sent water tankers to three villages in Pandacan, Manila that is grappling with disrupted service due to a major pipe realignment work that started Friday.

PRC distributed 40,000 liters of potable water to affected residents, some of whom will have services restored on Tuesday yet.

Maynilad Water Services Inc. is in the final stages of the realignment in Sampaloc, Manila that will complement the Department of Public Works and Highways’ flood control project.

PRC’s water tanker first served Barangay 870 in Pandacan, unloading 20,000 liters to more than 3,000 denizens on Saturday (Oct. 30).

The following day, another 20,000 liters of potable water served Barangays 826 and 872.

PRC deployed seven emergency response units for the two-day operation.

In a statement on Monday, the PRC said it understands the need of residents for clean water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

