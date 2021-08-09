﻿Red Cross sends medical tents to Cebu

As the province of Cebu experiences a surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) immediately arranged for the deployment of medical tents to serve as triages and isolation areas in affected areas.

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, PRC formulated its response by establishing surveillance, support to health care systems and authorities, and business continuity initiatives.

These pillars became the humanitarian organization’s singular systematic approach for better coordination toward prevention and recovery.

PRC Cebu chapter administrator Vera De Jesus said they already have six medical tents and received six more from the PRC national headquarters in Mandaluyong on Sunday.

Each tent measures 72 square meters with an 8 to 10 bed capacity and is fully equipped.

The target recipients of the new tents are the Vicente Sotto Medical Center, Talisay District Hospital, Cebu City Medical Center, Mandaue District Hospital, and Eversley Child Sanitarium Hospital.

Additionally, the PRC will also be establishing a fully equipped Emergency Field Hospital in Cebu with manpower and supplies from the local government.

“No matter what happens, the Red Cross will continue to extend assistance to help especially the most vulnerable in this time of the pandemic,” PRC chair Senator Richard Gordon said in a news release on Monday.

