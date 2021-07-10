﻿Red Cross, LGU rescue Davao de Oro miner

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), together with the Nabunturan Emergency Response Team, successfully extracted a miner trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Brgy. Bukal, Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

The rescue operation, which lasted for more than 24 hours, ended on July 9, with the patient transported to Davao de Oro Hospital.

The PRC sent a four-man ambulance team and five rope rescue trained volunteers.

The chapter quickly dispatched the team after receiving a call from the local response unit asking for back-up.

Upon arrival, they were informed that Alvin Bermaba, 28, has been buried in chest-deep mud and debris since 7:30 a. m. of July 8.

“Our volunteers and staff are equipped with skill and compassion to save lives. We deploy our people after we equip them with proper training. The compassion, that we cannot teach. But I am very proud that as Red Crossers, they know how to help without asking for anything and without complaining, ang mahalaga makatulong at makaligtas ng buhay (what is important is to help and save a life). I salute our team in Davao de Oro who worked hand in hand with the local rescue unit to save Alvin,” PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon said in a tweet regarding the rescue.

Bermaba is part of a four-man small scale mining team from Brgy. Bukal, a community known for its mining operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency