﻿Red Cross distributes aid to over 300 typhoon-affected families

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) sent additional relief supplies to be distributed to more than 300 families that were affected by Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) in the provinces of Catanduanes and Albay.

On Thursday, PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon ordered the dispatching of emergency relief packages to both provinces that include food items such as rice, noodles, canned goods and coffee.

Each family also received non-food package consisting of hygiene kits such as shampoo, bath soap, toothpaste and toothbrush; sleeping kit containing sleeping mat, mosquito net and blanket; tarpaulins to serve as emergency shelter; and 10-liter collapsible water containers.

“We are sending more critical relief supplies in Bicol so that our fellowmen there will have additional food to eat and items to be used in their daily lives. We will continue to support them until they are back on their feet again,” Gordon said in a news release issued on Saturday.

Gordon visited the affected communities in Catanduanes and the damaged areas in Albay last Tuesday.

“We are horrified by the devastation caused by this typhoon in many areas. It has smashed into people’s lives and livelihoods on top of the relentless physical, emotional and economic toll of Covid-19. Most of them lost their livelihood and their homes, and we assure them that we are here to help,” he said.

On Monday, the PRC already deployed a humanitarian caravan to Bicol consists of a rescue truck, two ambulances, a food truck, a payloader, a fuel tanker, two 10-wheeler trucks, a Humvee, two water tankers, a 6-wheeler truck, a 6×6 truck, two Land Cruisers, and a Hi-Lux vehicle.

Some 500 family tents were also sent to be used as temporary shelters, as well as generator sets to provide emergency power supply as many affected areas are struggling with power outage.

Source: Philippines News Agency