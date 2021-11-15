﻿Red Cross backs DepEd as pilot F2F classes begin on Nov. 15

As the active ally of the government, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) supports the Department of Education (DepEd) in the conduct of the limited face-to-face classes in over 100 schools nationwide.

The humanitarian organization has provided guides to teach parents, guardians, and teachers on how students can stay safe as they return to schools for limited face-to-face classes beginning Nov. 15.

“As we continue to take a proactive approach in responding to Covid-19, we must keep everyone safe especially now with the opening of face-to-face classes,” PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon in a news release on Sunday.

“It is a must to remind everyone to keep practicing proper protocols on a daily basis to help prevent the spread of the virus. Only together we can have the power to curb the ongoing pandemic,” he added.

The PRC is currently supporting schools Ilocos Norte, Quezon, Pangasinan, Zambales, Masbate, Aklan, Antique, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Samar, Leyte, Cebu, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, and Surigao del Norte.

