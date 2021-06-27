﻿Recovery tally among overseas Filipinos reaches over 12K

The recovery count among Filipinos with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) overseas is now 12,234, with six new survivors recorded over the past week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Saturday.

The total confirmed cases, on the other hand, is 20,747 while the death toll has reached 1,227.

Based on DFA’s latest monitoring, no Filipino abroad died of the disease while some 16 were infected from June 13 to June 26.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said in a statement on Saturday.

As of this posting, there are 4,523 Filipinos undergoing treatment in the Middle East/Africa region, 1,699 in the Asia Pacific, 949 in Europe, and 115 in the Americas.

Source: Philippines News Agency