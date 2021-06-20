﻿Recovery tally among OFs at 12,096; active cases 7,108

The recovery count among Filipinos with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) overseas is at 12,096, with 19 new survivors recorded over the past week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Saturday.

The active cases, on the other hand, are pegged at 7,108 while the death toll has reached 1,220.

Based on DFA’s latest monitoring, at least 22 Filipinos abroad died of the disease while some 332 were infected from June 13 to June 19.

Source: Philippines News Agency