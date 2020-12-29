﻿Recovery in sight after Covid-19 takes toll on GenSan’s economy

This year turned out as one of the most difficult periods in the city’s history as it struggled–like the rest of the world–to cope with the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The city practically went on standstill for several months as local officials were forced to lock down to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Businesses and economic activities ground to a halt while residents were confined to their homes due to the travel and movement restrictions, rendering the usually busy streets almost deserted.

This came after another promising start to the year for the city, which managed to come out strong despite a late jolt in the previous year.

Showing its resiliency and solid economic foundations, the city managed to fend off the impact of the series of earthquakes that rocked the area in the last quarter of 2019 and even made early strides on the economic front.

Sustaining the momentum from the previous years, the business scene was poised to take another leap with fresh investments and expansions from its over 11,000 registered micro, small and medium enterprises.

After several months of waiting, the maiden flight of the new air route between the city and Clark in Pampanga finally took off in February, followed by the announcement of another major commercial airline to expand in the area in the succeeding next month.

The planned expansion, however, had to take the backseat because of the pandemic.

State of calamity

When cases of Covid-19 started to spread in China and other countries in late January, the city government was among the first localities that raised its alert status and laid down counter-measures against the disease.

On Feb. 1, the local government created its own task force to ensure the proper monitoring and implementation of control measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Dubbed City Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases, the special body was tasked to lead the city’s preparations to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19.

Three days later, the city council placed the area under a state of calamity and allotted an initial PHP10 million to fund mitigation and response initiatives.

Heeding an advisory from the national government, city officials eventually canceled all activities in line with the Kalilangan Festival 2020 and its 81st foundation anniversary celebration in the third week of February due to the Covid-19 threat.

Preemptive lockdown

After the Department of Health confirmed in the first week of March the local transmission of the disease in Metro Manila and with the World Health Organization later declaring it a global pandemic, Mayor Ronnel Rivera ordered on March 13 the restriction of non-essential travels to and from the city as a “preventive measure.”

On March 16, Rivera ordered the temporary closure of the city international airport to all passenger flights, banned the disembarkation and embarkation of vessel crews in all city ports, shut down entertainment and recreation-related establishments, and stricter land travel in and out of the city.

The restrictions were expanded a week later after the city was placed under a lockdown or enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The measures entailed the closure of the city’s borders, curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., general movement restriction for residents, suspension of public transportation, and the “no movement” every Sunday.

The city government extended the ECQ and imposed more control measures and health protocols, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks, after recording its first confirmed Covid-19 case on April 7.

More cases emerged in the succeeding weeks involving returning overseas Filipino workers and residents stranded in other areas due to the lockdowns.

By June, the local government started to scale down the restrictions. It eased the area’s classification to general community quarantine (GCQ), eventually modifying it into modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) after seeing that the Covid-19 situation was already manageable.

Local transmission

The resumption of regular activities was only temporary as new Covid-19 cases emerged– this time not coming from the returning OFWs and locally stranded individuals, on the third week of August.

On Aug. 30, Rivera confirmed the local transmission of the disease, with the confirmed cases surging in just over a week from 54 to 76. More infections came out the following week, mostly from the city fishport complex in Barangay Tambler.

This prompted the local government and the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority to place the fishport under partial lockdown from Sept. 2 to 5 to curb the infections.

After considering calls from the medical community for quarantine measures due to the rising infections among front-liners and declining health care resources, Rivera placed the city anew under GCQ on Sept. 13. He restored the restrictions reminiscent of the previous lockdowns.

The city remained under GCQ for an extended period as cases continued to rise. This was eventually downgraded to MGCQ on Oct. 15.

The city government later extended such status until Dec. 31 along with several movement restrictions, among them the “no movement every Sunday.”

On Dec. 1, the mayor issued an executive order lifting the Sunday lockdown amid clamor from the business community and shortened the curfew hours due to the improving Covid-19 situation.

By then, the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city reached 1,162 with 49 related deaths, but about 82 percent or 956 of the patients have so far recovered.

As of Dec. 25, the recorded infections have increased to 1,338, but only 84 of these were active cases as the recoveries surged to 1,197.

Economic impact

As in other areas, many businesses in the city took a big hit due to the long lockdowns, with some eventually forced to retrench their workers, scale down their operations, or totally close shop.

A report released by the Department of Labor and Employment-Region 12 as of Oct. 30 said it documented at least three establishments here with 19 combined workers permanently shutting down after absorbing huge losses.

Some 68 establishments opted to downsize, affecting 720 workers; 142 businesses implemented flexible work arrangements for their 2,704 workers; 286 others with 4,484 workers decided to cease their operations temporarily.

The suspension of commercial flights from the city to Manila in mid-March crippled tuna products’ shipment to the domestic and international markets, as the remaining cargo flights could not cope with the daily quota.

“The fishing industry is badly affected by Covid-19. We cannot market our produce for local consumption and export requirements due to the non-availability of flights. Even the city’s shrimp production is also affected because there is no Manila market,” Marfenio Tan, former president of the Socsksargen Federation of Fishing and Allied Industries Inc. (SFFAII), said in a report.

The SarGen (Sarangani/General Santos) Shrimp Stakeholders Association Inc. noted that the farmgate buying price for 10-gram shrimps dropped to PHP150 per kilo from the previous PHP240 a kilo due to the situation.

Cebu Pacific Air commissioned some of its passenger aircraft to bring more cargo from the city to Manila, but the volume was limited.

The four-day partial closure of the city fishport complex in early September due to the emergence of Covid-19 cases resulted in around PHP300 million lost revenues for the fishing industry.

Aside from these, the lockdowns also disrupted the shipment of live hogs, pork products, vegetables, and other locally produced goods to Metro Manila and other markets in Luzon and Visayas.

As of the second week of December, the city government spent over PHP1 billion for its Covid-19 relief and response initiatives.

John Philip Quimosing, city budget officer, said in an interview the funds were used for the multiple waves of food relief for residents, quarantine expense of returning residents, and identified close contacts, including patients’ treatment.

It was also spent to establish the Covid-19 treatment center, molecular laboratory, purchase of testing kits, and other related supplies.

Recovery

Amid the bleak situation, the city government remains optimistic that the local economy will eventually recover and bounce back from the lost opportunities in the past months.

It mainly pins its hope on several developments that provided encouraging prospects for the area next year.

This was bannered by the opening at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns last April of the eight-story Sarangani Bay Specialist Medical Center, the first high-rise project approved by the city government.

On Oct. 28, low-cost airline AirAsia finally made its inaugural flight from Manila to the city after seven months of delay due to the pandemic.

Another commercial airline, Pan-Pacific Airlines, expanded early this month its cargo operations to the city and signified to explore the possibility of eventually opening passenger flights.

Earlier, Rivera said they are hoping that the shelved developments and investments due to the pandemic will take off anew once the situation returns to normal.

These include the investments committed by a delegation from China that visited the city last January.

“We’re doing everything we can to address this pandemic and at the same time allow our economy to recover,” Rivera said.

Complementing these efforts is around PHP3.4 billion in proposed programs and projects under the city’s Covid-19 preparation, response, and recovery plan.

Riza Paches, a member of the local government’s planning team, said the plan is based on the identified short, medium, and long-term needs of the city to effectively address the crisis based on the projected risks and its capacity.

The identified areas of interventions are infrastructure, hardware (equipment), supplies and materials, financial and cash assistance, training and capability building, systems or software, personnel, vehicles, and policy.

Of the PHP3.4-billion fund requirement, around PHP1.16 billion was set for the infrastructure component, including the development of more isolation and treatment facilities for Covid-19.

Around PHP147 million was earmarked by the city’s economic cluster next year to assist micro, small and medium enterprises, farmers, fisherfolk, transport cooperatives, and other key sectors recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News agency