﻿Recoveries among overseas Pinoys with Covid-19 now 8,817: DFA

Recoveries among overseas Filipinos who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) climbed to 8,817 as of Jan. 23, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

From Jan. 17 to 23, the agency logged a total of 236 new infections, with 190 recoveries and 10 fatalities by the end of the week.

In its latest bulletin, the DFA said the case count stands at 13,779, at least 4,017 of whom are undergoing treatment, 8,817 recovered, while 945 died.

Compared to last week’s percentages, it said the number of fatalities and active cases “saw a slight decrease” to 6.86 percent and 29.15 percent, respectively.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, slightly increased to 63.99 percent, it said.

Active cases are concentrated in the Middle East/Africa region with 2,489 to date, followed by the Asia Pacific with 769, Europe with 678, and the Americas with 81.

Recoveries are likewise at the highest in the Middle East/Africa region with 4,752, followed by the Asia Pacific with 1,967, Europe with 1,565, and the Americas with 533.

On the other hand, there are 605 recorded fatalities in the Middle East/Africa, 200 in the Americas, 118 in Europe, and 21 in the Asia Pacific.

Source: Philippines News agency