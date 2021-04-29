﻿Rds’ killing sprees to further weaken CP-NPA: ex-cadres

A group composed of former rebels condemned the ambush by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) which resulted in the death of their two members in Bohol on Monday.

The Sentrong Alyansa ng Mamamayan para sa Bayan (Sambayanan), in a statement Tuesday, warned that communist terrorist groups (CTGs) are courting disaster if they continue their killing sprees.

Sambayanan identified their slain colleagues as Rolando Pornis and Jaime Cagatin.

Two others, Michael Hinampas and Antonio Muring, survived the ambush but were badly wounded.

“The NPA’s killing shall not go in vain as it would signal the rise of the masses against the CPP-NPA-NDF,” the group said.

The victims were ambushed by six CPP-NPA terrorists at the border of Barangays Aloha and Vambacay in Batuan town at around 4:30 p.m.

Sambayanan said the victims were onboard motorcycles on their way home to Carmen town after meeting with Barangay Aloha residents.

Attacking unarmed civilian volunteers is a strong indication that the CTGs are already hurting and affected by the current counter-political drives that the CPP-NPA started, the group said.

“This incident is reminiscent of the emergence of the Alsa Masa movement and similar uprisings of the masses against the CPP-NPA-NDF in other parts of the country,” Sambayanan’s statement read.

The ambush may just be the start of a bloody reaction by the CPP-NPA-NDF as they are slowly going down the drain.

“The wanton killings made by the NPA Sparrow Unit against soldiers, policemen, and civilians in both the cities and countryside triggered the phenomenal anti-communism movement in the country that eventually rattled the CPP-NPA-NDF to launch a senseless internal purging which ended with the reexamination and correction of itself (Ikalawang Dakilang Kilusang Pagwawasto or IDKP/Second Great Rectification Movement),” the statement read.

Sambayanan is a multi-sectoral alliance formed by former rebels and cadres of the CPP-NPA-NDF, after they returned to the fold of the law.

Members are now pushing for genuine peace and development, in support of Executive Order (EO) 70 signed by President Duterte in December 2018.

EO 70 created the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict that institutionalized a whole-of-nation approach in obtaining exclusive and sustainable peace.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency