﻿RDC taps academe’s help to update tourism policies in CAR

BAGUIO CITY – The Statistics Committee under the Regional Development Council (RDC) has opted for the inclusion of the academe to update the Cordillera Tourism Satellite Accounts (TSA) that aims to determine the actual contribution of tourism in the economy.

Villafe Alibuyog, regional director of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and chairman of the committee, on Wednesday said the preparation of the Cordillera Tourism Satellite Accounts is the first regional initiative in the country which aims to measure the contribution of the industry to the local economy.

She said State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and some private universities in the region are tasked to contribute to the updating and making of tourism-related policies by joining as provincial representatives.

“The compilation of tourism data from 2016 to 2019 will serve as a basis in identifying policies and programs for the tourism industry in the region which will be based on data,” she said.

Statistics show that in terms of employment, four out of 100 are employed in tourism industries. The tourism industry in 2019 contributed a total of PHP322.09 billion in Cordillera’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

“Napaka importante ng role ng tourism sa atin kaya mahalaga na malaman talaga natin ang sitwasyon at ang academe makakatulong sa atin sa programang ito (the role of tourism is important which also makes it relevant that the situation of the industry be determined with actuality and the academe will be of big help to us in this program),” Alibuyog said.

The Cordillera TSA report also shows that Baguio City remains the major contributor to the regional economy with its consistent record of having the highest share in internal tourism expenditure from 2016 to 2019.

She said the committee will be updating the 2019 report with the inclusion of the 2020 tourism data estimates as recommended by the National Statistician and the PSA Macroeconomic Accounts Service when the report was presented in March this year.

She said the report will be more relevant in building back the region’s local economy.

Part of the output of the tourism estimates on expenditures and employment are lessons from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic in the tourism industry, she added

Source: Philippines News Agency