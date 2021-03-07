﻿Rd Cross launches saliva RT-PCR test drive-thru in Pangasinan

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Pangasinan Chapter and the CBE Estrada Prime Holdings, Inc. have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the saliva reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test drive-through collection at CB Mall here.

In her speech during the MOA signing on Friday, PRC Pangasinan board of directors’ chairman Maybelyn Fernandez said the saliva RT-PCR test is non-invasive and much cheaper than the nasopharyngeal and oral RT-PCR tests.

“The nasopharyngeal and oral RT-PCR tests cost PHP3,800 at PRC, while the saliva RT-PCR costs only PHP2,000,” she said.

Fernandez said the drive-through facility allows self-collection of specimens thus protects the health care workers and saves the use of personal protective equipment as it minimizes interaction between PRC employees or volunteers and the clients.

“The clients first should book for an appointment online; fill-out forms and complete the payment either online or through bank transfer. Their appointment and the invoice will be sent to their email address, then they should go to the facility on the day of their schedule 15 minutes before their set time but not too early so they won’t have to queue or wait longer. Their results will be sent to their email address within 24 to 48 hours,” she said.

Fernandez advised the clients to refrain from eating, drinking, smoking including e-cigarettes or vaping, and putting on lipstick 30 minutes before the scheduled specimen collection time.

She added the specimens will be sent daily to the molecular laboratory in Clark in Pampanga.

The saliva collection drive-through is open daily from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, except on legal holidays and special non-working days.

There are three drive-through facilities and one walk-in facility at the CB Mall.

Fernandez said the saliva RT-PCR test’s accuracy is at 98.11 percent, only a 1-percent difference from the accuracy of the nasopharyngeal and oral RT-PCR tests.

She said the test was approved by the Department of Health but its result cannot be used as a requirement for outbound travel to other countries.

She added the PRC Central Office is working on making the test a part of the package offered by Philippine Health Insurance Inc. to possibly further lower its cost.

CBE Estrada Prime Holdings, Inc. chief operating officer Dean Eric Estrada said they value the need to be tested to help the health authorities and government officials to trace and treat the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

Other PRC offices in the entire province also offer saliva RT-PCR test collection.

