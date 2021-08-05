﻿Raps filed vs. rebels who burned equipment in Surigao Norte

Criminal charges have been filed against 10 communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who were responsible for the burning and destruction of heavy equipment at a mining site in Surigao del Norte.

In a statement Thursday, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., the director of Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) said cases of arson and violation of Republic Act No. 9851 (Crimes against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and other Crimes against Humanity) were filed before the provincial prosecutor in Surigao del Norte.

Caramat said the cases were filed last Aug. 3 against the rebels who torched and destroyed a total of six backhoes last July 15 in Claver town. The damage amount to PHP50 million.

The heavy equipment belonged to Konstruct Development Inc., a contractor of Platinum Groups of Metals Corporation operating in Claver.

Caramat said the rebels facing criminal charges were identified as alias “Edroy”, “Leon”, “Jacob”, “Menchie”, “Cloud”, “James”, “Beboy”, “Alex”, “Rifle”, and “Ma” who all belong to Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda 16C of Guerrilla Front 16C1 of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

“We also included in the filing of cases all other members of SYP 16C of GF-16C1 of NEMRC of the NPA,” Caramat said.

Caramat thanked the residents for their support and cooperation during the probe.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency