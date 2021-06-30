﻿Raps await repeat health protocol offenders in Gensan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police authorities here have warned repeat offenders or violators of health protocols and other community quarantine measures in line with the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) of stricter penalties.

Col. Gilberto Tuzon, city police director, issued the warning on Wednesday as he ordered the eight city police stations to expand and intensify their enforcement operations in various public places, and apprehend all the violators.

He directed the filing of the appropriate complaints against individuals who continually ignore the mandated protocols, especially the wearing of face masks and face shields, and the observance of safe physical distancing.

The police official said they decided to enforce stricter measures than merely issuing warnings and making public information drives in the past months.

“We’re done with confronting and making verbal warnings. It’s time to file cases against them (violators),” he said in a briefing.

Tuzon said they will endorse the complaints through regular filing of cases with the city prosecutor’s office.

The medical society here earlier raised concern over the loose enforcement of the minimum health protocols in some parts of the city, which is currently under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

The Philippine Medical Association chapter in this city has repeatedly called for the stricter implementation of the Covid-19 measures amid the continuing spike of community-transmitted infections.

The national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has extended the implementation of GCQ here until July 31.

Tuzon said since the city reverted to GCQ last May 25, their units already arrested a total of 1,141 violators, including seven minors.

The offenses included inobservance of the safe physical distancing regulation, not wearing face masks and face shields, and non-compliance with the “no movement Sunday” policy.

Tuzon said the violators were issued with proper warning and subjected to appropriate sanctions, mainly fines and community service.

City Ordinance 33 and 34, which took effect in May last year, mandated the wearing of face masks, face shields, and the observance of safe physical distancing in public places and establishments.

First-time violators face fines of PHP2,000 to PHP3,000 or three to nine days of community service. Second and third-time or repeat offenders face a fine of PHP3,000 and one-month imprisonment.

Tuzon said it is time for repeat violators to face the necessary charges to send the right message to the public regarding the enforcement of the health protocols and other related measures.

Source: Philippines News Agency