﻿Rainy in many parts of PH due to frontal system, easterlies

The tail-end of a frontal system and easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas and six other areas, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the regions of Mimaropa, Bicol, Caraga, Davao and Northern Mindanao as well as Quezon province will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to frontal system and easterlies.

The weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms and residents are warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon will experience strong winds heading northeast with rough coastal waters.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over Visayas and eastern section of Mindanao while the rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 23.3°C while the maximum temperature is 29.8°C, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News agency