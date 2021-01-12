﻿Rains seen over Visayas, Luzon due to frontal system, easterlies

The tail-end of a frontal system and easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas and Luzon, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Eastern and Central Visayas as well as Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to frontal system and easterlies.

The weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Western Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorm.

PAGASA said Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will experience moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds will blow over the rest of the country with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 24.9°C while the maximum temperature is 29.8°C, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News agency