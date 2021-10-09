﻿Rains continue over Visayas, Bicol as ‘Maring’ maintains strength

Parts of the Visayas and the Bicol region will continue to experience rains as Tropical Depression Maring maintains its strength, the weather bureau said Friday afternoon.

At around 5:30 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that “Maring” still packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The TD was last observed at 715 km. east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 640 km. east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Its trough will continue to cause light to moderate, with at times heavy rains, that are still possible over the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Cebu, and Bohol.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are still likely, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

No tropical cyclone wind signal was hoisted over any part of the country. However, “Maring” and the northeasterly winds prompted PAGASA to issue a gale warning over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

Moderate to rough seas will still prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon, the western seaboard of the Visayas, and the eastern and western seaboards of Mindanao.

These sea conditions are risky, especially for those using small seacraft.

Meanwhile, “Maring” is forecast to continue moving erratically, and to slightly weaken by Saturday.

