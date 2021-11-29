﻿Rain showers to continue over parts of PH Friday

Many areas in the country will continue to experience rains caused by three weather systems, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the shear line will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

“At times they may experience heavy rains during thunderstorms. Take precautions against flooding or landslides,” weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Davao region, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon will be experienced over the Ilocos region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Estareja said a tropical cyclone formation is less likely until the end of November.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over northern and central Luzon.

Gale warning has been issued over the northern, eastern and western seaboards of northern Luzon. Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture out into the sea while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency