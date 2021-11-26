﻿Rain showers to continue across PH Thursday

Most parts of the archipelago will continue to experience rain showers due to the three weather systems affecting the country, the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon.

The same weather condition will prevail over Mindanao, the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Metro Manila and the rest of Region 4-A (Calabarzon), Region 4-B (Mimaropa) and the Visayas will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will experience isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and the Visayas.

Gale warning has been issued over the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Luzon. Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture out into the sea while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency