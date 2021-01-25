﻿Rain showers, cloudy skies expected in most parts of PH

The tail-end of a frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the eastern section of Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the frontal system.

The weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will experience moderate winds and coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds will blow over the rest of the country with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 24.2°C while the maximum temperature is 29.6°C, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News agency