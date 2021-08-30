﻿Raid of 3 Zambo drug dens yields P340-K ‘shabu’

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), backed by policemen and soldiers, have arrested 11 people and seized about PHP340,000 from three dismantled drug dens in this city, an official announced Saturday.

All three drug dens were dismantled in Barangay Sta. Catalina on Friday evening, head of PDEA-Zamboanga City, Jury Rocamora, said.

Rocamora identified the arrested suspects as Edgardo Ogdamia, alias Ponny; Reynerio Alviar, alias Yoyong; Raymundo Alviar; Peter Abella; Julian Esona Jr.; Arnold Agnan; Tomasito Francisco, alias Notnot; Francis Selestial; Christian Bangcuyo; Julban Andat; and Gerry Son.

He said Ogdamia, an alleged drug den maintainer, was arrested in a pursuit operation as he fled while authorities were about to serve a search warrant in his hideout at about 7:10 p.m.

Recovered from Ogdamia’s hideout were about 20 grams of suspected shabu packed in 178 heat-sealed plastic sachets, with an estimated street value of PHP136,000, several illegal drug paraphernalia, and PHP180 cash.

Reynerio Alviar, another alleged drug den maintainer, and four other suspects, Raymundo Alviar, Abella, Esona, and Agnan, were arrested during the second search warrant operation at about 7:15 p.m.

Seized from the second drug den were about 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 116 heat-sealed plastic sachets, with an estimated street value of PHP102,000, several illegal drug paraphernalia, and PHP179 cash.

Francisco and his companions, Selestial, Bangcuyo, Andat, and Son, were arrested during the third search warrant operation at about 7:24 p.m.

Recovered from the drug den allegedly maintained by Francisco were about 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 96 heat-sealed plastic sachets, with an estimated street value of PHP102,000, two smartphones, a coin purse, a pouch, PHP3,186 cash, and several illegal drug paraphernalia.

Rocamora said the suspects were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against them. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency