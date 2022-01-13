﻿Radio commentator shot dead in Tacurong

A hard-hitting radio commentator who is seeking an elective post in a nearby town was shot dead here by riding in tandem gunmen Wednesday morning.

Jaynard Angeles, 36, of Barangay Matiompong, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, former station manager of Radyo ni Juan FM station and radio commentator, died from a gunshot wound in the head, the police said.

Allan Freno, Tacurong information officer, said Angeles had resigned from Radyo ni Juan FM to run for councilor in his hometown of Lambayong.

Angeles is running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Radio DXOM in Koronadal City reported that Angeles was waiting for his car in front of a car repair shop in Barangay New Carmen when two men, riding tandem on a motorbike, arrived. One of them shot Angeles at close range.

He instantly died from a bullet wound in the head.

At the time of his death, Angeles still worked at Radyo ni Juan-Tacurong though as a radio commentator or blocktimer.

Police probers are still trying to determine if the shooting was related to his work as a radio broadcaster or as a political aspirant.

The shooting came on the fourth day of the strict implementation of the nationwide election gun ban.

Source: Philippines News Agency