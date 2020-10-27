﻿’Quinta’ triggers fish kill in CamSur lake

About 20 metric tons of tilapia worth PHP2.1 million, have been lost in a fish kill that hit Lake Buhi in Camarines Sur after Typhoon Quinta pummeled the area on Sunday night, an official of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Region 5 (Bicol) said on Tuesday.

Nonie Enolva, BFAR-5 spokesperson, said the fish kill was caused by “seiches” triggered by the gustiness of the typhoon as it made a landfall in the province.

Affected were fish cages in the villages of Iraya, Ebayugan, Tambo, Cabatoan, Salvacion, and Sta. Elena in Buhi town, she said in an interview.

According to Enolva, the water quality test conducted by their fishery technician indicated that the lake’s dissolved oxygen was notably low and the ammonia nitrogen level was very high mainly due to the “seiches,” that caused the tons of tilapia to drown.

She explained that “the apparent low oxygen and the high ammonia nitrogen levels develop gas that is toxic to fish.”

The 1,800-hectare lake in Buhi town supplies the fish needs of the four mainland Bicol provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay and Sorsogon, as well as the National Capital Region.

Data from the Buhi Lake Development Office said 70 percent of the lake is occupied by fish cages which, according to BFAR, is a violation of a provision of the Philippine Fisheries Code that limits to 10 percent the area that could be used.

Based on the laboratory result, it is likely that an increase in fish mortality will happen in a few more days, Enolva said.

The BFAR-5 advised the cage operators to harvest fish of marketable size, limit or skip a feeding and observe the cultured tilapia regularly.

“The fish cage operators are enjoined to report the damage and losses to the Lake Development Office for consolidation. The LGU is likewise advised to strictly adhere to the carrying capacity of the lake and affect regulatory and conservation measures to prevent future losses to the local tilapia industry,” she added.

Enolva, citing BFAR data, said in 1998, five fish kill incidents happened in Lake Buhi which was caused by overstocking of tilapia in fish cages that resulted in an estimated loss of PHP33 million.

The fish kills were caused by bad aquaculture practices such as overcapacity, overstocking, and overfeeding, she said.

The data said the majority of the town residents are engaged in fish farming (production and culture) of tilapia.

The BFAR 5 said its Command Action Center could be reached through the hotline numbers 0919-497-0286 or 0915-931-6884 for any report regarding fish kill.

