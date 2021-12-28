﻿Quezon Memorial Shrine declared National Cultural Treasure

The Quezon Memorial Shrine is now a National Cultural Treasure (NCT) as declared by the National Museum through Declaration No. 29-2020.

The National Museum, through its website, stated that to be declared as NCT, there must be “a unique object found locally, possessing outstanding historical, cultural, artistic and/or scientific value which is significant to this country and nation”.

The highly valued cultural properties are indispensable in the understanding of the country’s history and culture, thus, they are to be preserved and protected by the state through the National Museum of the Philippines.

“Maraming salamat sa National Museum of the Philippines sa pangunguna ni Director General Jeremy Barns. Malaking karangalan ang natatanging pagkilala na ito na sumasalamin din sa makulay na kasaysayan at kultura ng Lungsod Quezon (We thank the National Museum of the Philippines headed by Director General Jeremy Barns. This is a big honor for us that reflects the colorful history and culture of Quezon City),” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement on Monday, confirming the NCT declaration.

Museo ni (Museum of) Manuel Quezon is housed in the shrine, which was designed by architect Federico Ilustre, according to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

The shrine has an equilateral triangular base that serves as the mausoleum of President Quezon and his wife, Aurora Aragon.

“Surmounting the base are three pylons measuring 66 meters in height, representing Quezon’s age upon his death, and the three major islands of the Philippines. Above the pylons are Art Deco statues of three angels holding Sampaguita funerary wreaths sculpted by Italian artist Francesco Riccardo Monti,” the NHCP stated.

The museum also features the former president’s personal and political belongings, books, articles and documents, and photos from his youth until his death in 1944, with interactive booths about him and his family.

The Quezon Memorial Shrine is the second NCT in the city after the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of La Naval de Manila at the Santo Domingo Church in Sta. Mesa Heights.

Located inside the 27-hectare Quezon Memorial Circle national park, the shrine is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are required to present vaccination cards.

Source: Philippines News Agency