﻿Quezon City gets tough on safety protocol violators

The Quezon City government intensified its implementation of health and safety protocols amid the rise in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

A “One Time, Big Time Operation” led by the Department of Public Order and Safety, Task Force on Transport and Traffic Management, Task Force Disiplina, Market Development and Administration Department, and the QC Police District was launched Friday.

As of 1:30 p.m., 1,200 violators have already been apprehended according to Mayor Joy Belmonte.

From March 1 to 9, 1,390 violators were also caught, aside from 1,781 nabbed by the police.

“Dinala sa Quezon Memorial Circle ang mga nahuli. Doon tinekitan ang mga lumabag sa mga ordinansa kaugnay sa minimum health protocols tulad ng (Violators were brought to the Quezon Memorial Circle where they were given tickets for violation of health protocol ordinance like the) No Face Mask Ordinance, mandatory face shield ordinance, and social distancing,” Belmonte said.

Ordinance Violation Receipts were issued to the violators and should be paid within five days. For not wearing masks in public places and children below 15 years old caught outside their homes, fines are P300, P500, and P1,000, for the first, second and third offenses, respectively.

The QC government said it will be much stricter in enforcing city ordinances, specifically the mandatory wearing of masks and face shields; observance of minimum health protocols; Special Concern Lockdown; public safety hours; Localized Community Quarantine; and Special Protection of Children against Covid-19.

“Lahat naman dito matao (All places here are crowded). We are depending on the barangays to man their jurisdictionS,” Belmonte said.

In Quezon Memorial Circle, violators were given masks and food and lectured on compliance with health safety protocols. Those with symptoms will undergo swab testing.

As of Friday, there were 2,639 active cases, or eight percent of the total confirmed 35,324 infections. A total of 31,825 recovered while 860 died, according to the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

The Department of Health tracker as of March 11 showed Quezon City has the most number of new cases the past 14 days at 2,729. Manila came in second with 2,305.

The local government is reminding its constituents not to be complacent, especially now that the United Kingdom and South African variants have been confirmed in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency