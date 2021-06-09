﻿Quezon City A4 vaccination starts Friday

The Quezon City government will start vaccinating the A4 (economic front-liners) priority list on Friday (June 11, 2021).

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city has 43,800 doses of Sinovac jabs for the first dose.

“We start on Friday. The national government gave us 53,800 Sinovac today (Wednesday), 10,000 of them to replenish our second dose,” Belmonte said in a text message to the Philippine News Agency.

As in the other priority groups, registration is required via eZconsult for the A4 group that includes private employees required to physically report to work, employees in government agencies, workers in the informal sector, self-employed who may be required to work outside their homes, and private household workers.

Actual booking for the vaccination schedule may be done once the patient’s Covid-19 Electronic Immunization Registration form is approved.

Schedules are limited and dependent on the supply.

“We are encouraging early registration even for those who are not yet part of the priority groups currently being vaccinated as preparation for the opening of new schedules,” the QC advisory read.

Those incapable of online registration may use barangay-assisted booking.

Vaccinees are also encouraged to be at their assigned sites 15 minutes earlier with a valid identification or barangay certification, confirmation slip, and certificate of employment for the A4 group.

Mask and face shields are required.

As of Wednesday, the city’s active Covid-19 cases are down to 2,470, or 2.5 percent of the total 98,095 infections, from 2,541 the day before.

The recovery rate also rose to 96.3 percent, or 94,486 from the 94,224 recorded on Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency