﻿Quarterly survey on crops production in Caraga starts

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Caraga (PSA-13) began its quarterly Crops Production Survey (CrPS) in all provinces of the region.

In a statement on Saturday, PSA-13 director Rosalinda Apura said the CrPS started last August 19 and will run until August 31 this year.

“The CrPS covers more than 280 crops sub-classified under three commodity groupings, namely: Non-Food and Industrial Crops; Fruit Crops; and Vegetables and Root Crops,” Apura said.

The survey aims to generate production estimates on crops other than palay and corn at the national, regional and provincial levels of disaggregation, she added.

The survey will involve face-to-face paper and pencil interviews by the hired Statistical Researchers and regular staff of PSA-13.

“During this time of the pandemic, the staff involved in the survey will strictly observe proper health protocols in dealing with respondents,” Apura said.

She added that all the data and information collected during the survey shall be kept strictly confidential and shall not be used for purposes of taxation, investigation, or regulation as provided under Article 55 of Republic Act No. 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013.

