﻿Quarantine front-liner nabbed in Kidapawan anti-drug op

A tip from a concerned citizen using the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 12 (Soccsksargen) text line has led to the arrest of a high-value target drug personality, a regional anti-narcotics official announced Saturday.

PDEA-12 Director Naravy Duquiatan said a concerned citizen sent a text message to the “Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins” (IMKW) platform, resulting in the arrest of drug suspect Juric Batooy, 31, a construction worker, during the 4 a.m. operation in his house at Taran Subdivision in Barangay Poblacion on Friday.

“We immediately acted on the information and after it was confirmed, a joint operation with the Kidapawan police was launched against the suspect,” Duquiatan said in a statement.

Batooy doubles as a volunteer in the implementation of quarantine protocols in his village, she said, adding that the suspect did not resist when served with his warrant of arrest.

Another target, Christine Joy, Batooy’s live-in partner, was not home during the operation.

“He and his live-in partner have been under surveillance since February this year,” Duquiatan said.

Operatives seized from the suspect 13 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP10,000.

Describing the IMKW program as effective, Duquiatan urged the public to reach PDEA through the platform where the informant remains anonymous.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against Batooy and his live-in partner

Source: Philippines News Agency