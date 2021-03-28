﻿Quarantine control points to be put up along expressways

More quarantine control points will be put up along Central Luzon expressways as part of the effort against the rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3, said on Thursday aside from the 10 established quarantine control points in the region, all exits to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX) will be with 24/7 quarantine control points to ensure the enforcement of strict border control measures.

He said police personnel, including force multipliers, are deployed at the quarantine control points along the borders of Bulacan with provinces of Pampanga and Nueva Ecija since March 22.

The areas with quarantine control points are Doña Remedios Trinidad Highway, Barangay Bulualto, San Miguel, Bulacan – Gapan, Nueva Ecija; Barangay San Roque Road, Baliuag Bulacan- Candaba, Pampanga; Mac Arthur Highway, Barangay Gatbuca, Calumpit, Bulacan – Apalit, Pampanga; Barangay San Pascual, Hagonoy, Bulacan – Sapang Kawayan, Masantol, Pampanga; Pulilan Exit, Sta Rita Exit, Bocaue Exit, Phil Arena Exit, Meycauayan Exit and Marilao Exit.

He said only those who are providing basic services, daily essentials, essential goods, utilities, and other authorized personnel are allowed to enter and exit the boundaries of each city/municipality in the province.

De Leon said a common curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is also implemented along with age restrictions with those below 18 and above 65 years old are prohibited to go outside their residence.

However, he said workers, cargo vehicles, and public transportation will not be restricted by the curfew.

“I am also reminding everyone to strictly and diligently follow health protocols. Staying at home is still the best way to fight Covid-19,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency