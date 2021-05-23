﻿Quakes hit Zambales, Davao Occidental

A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Zambales on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 92 kilometers (km) southwest of the municipality of San Antonio at 12:41 p.m. It had a depth of 19 km.

Tectonic quakes are caused by fault movements.

Intensity II was felt in San Antonio, San Narciso, and San Felipe towns, while Intensity I was reported in Quezon City.

Instrumental intensity I was recorded in Marikina City and Olongapo City.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 5.6 tectonic earthquake also struck 258 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental at 10:02 a.m.

It had a depth of 128 km.

Intensity II was felt in General Santos City, while Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensity I in Kiamba, Sarangani.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake, while instrumental intensity is measured using intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

For both earthquakes, Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible, while it is not expecting any damage.

Damage starts at intensity VI based on Phivolcs’ scale.

Source: Philippines News Agency