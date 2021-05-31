﻿QPD clears councilor of safety protocol violations

Councilor Franz Pumaren of Quezon City’s Third District has welcomed police findings that his group did not violate health protocols during a food distribution activity last week in Barangay Old Balara.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) cleared Pumaren after receiving reports that social distancing rules were breached in the May 25, 2021 event.

“Medyo nagdikit sila pero na-call naman ‘yung attention nung pulis eh. They were wearing face masks, face shields, and based on reports din, sinabi naman na kung nagkaroon ng violation, right there and then, huhulihin sila (For a while, people got close to each other but their attention was called by the police. They were wearing face masks and face shields and based on the reports, if there were any violations, the police would have accosted them right there and then),” Pumaren told the Philippine News Agency in an interview on Monday.

He explained that people were in line but a sudden heavy downpour sent them scampering for shelter.

When the rain stopped, they rushed back to the queue, causing the temporary close huddle.

“Meron naman coordination with QCPD, may marshals tayo, may Task Force Disiplina. They really reminded ‘yung mga tao na i-practice ‘yung health protocols. It just so happened na sa panandaliang ganun, medyo nagdikit-dikit (We coordinated with the QCPD, we had marshalls, the Task Force Disiplina was present. They all reminded the people to follow health protocols. It just so happened that in that instance, the people failed to keep a safe distance),” Pumaren, a former professional basketball player and collegiate coach, explained.

The Batasan Police Station 6 confirmed in their report that Pumaren properly coordinated with concerned government agencies, such as the QCPD, Batasan Police Station 6, as well as with the office of Old Balara Chair Allan Franza, about the activity to ensure a smooth traffic flow and implementation of minimum public health standards.

QCPD said there were 97 people, including 11 policemen and 50 staff members from the office of Pumaren, who looked after the activity.

Around 6,000 residents came, all wearing masks and face shields, added the QCPD report.

“Considering the number of persons in the area, it would seem like there was a violation of social distancing. However, if there were violators, they were immediately accosted and informed of their violation,” the QCPD report read.

The activity ended around 9 p.m.

Earlier, Mayor Joy Belmonte issued a show-cause order to Majority Floor Leader Pumaren to explain his side.

In a statement, the QC government said Belmonte’s move was “consistent with the city government’s policy of going after violators of established health and safety protocols as well as to hold them accountable for their actions, regardless of status or position”

Source: Philippines News Agency