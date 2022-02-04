﻿QC’s Covid-19 positivity rate down to 17% from 25%

Quezon City’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections continue to drop, recording a positivity rate of 17 percent this week, down from 25 percent last week.

Positivity rate refers to how many of those tested are actually infected.

Data from the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) show that the city’s reproduction number, or the severity of infection from the virus, has also gone down to 0.42 from 0.81 on the last week of January.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the city government reminded residents to continue observing the imposed minimum health and safety protocols despite the decrease in the number of infections.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the city has recorded a total of 4,199 or 1.64 percent active Covid-19 cases.

Its recovery rate is at 97.71 percent with a total of 250,250 individuals who have recovered from the disease.

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 is 1,653 or 0.65 percent.

Overall, the country’s cases are on a downward trend, registering less than 10,000 cases this week.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 8,702 new infections.

Despite the downward trend of the city’s Covid-19 cases, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte urged to avoid the three Cs or confined, crowded, and close contact settings to stop the spread of the virus. This, apart from wearing face masks and frequent hand washing.

She also urged the public to get their life-saving shots or booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency