﻿QC’s active cases increase by 1,274 in one week

The city government of Quezon City on Wednesday recorded a 3-percent increase in its active Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,222.

The city has observed a steady increase in the number of residents tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days, recording 1,274 new infections in the past one week.

Data from the city health office showed that Barangay Batasan Hill in District 2 reported the highest number of cases with 135 followed by Barangays Tandang Sora and Culiat with 118 and 114 cases, respectively.

With the rising number of active Covidi-19 cases, the city government has intensified the implementation of its minimum health and safety protocols, especially the wearing of face masks in public places.

The city’s Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) also stepped up the implementation of its “Oplan Sita” while the city is under heightened general community quarantine.

DPOS personnel together with the Task Force on Traffic and Transport Management monitored even residential areas to ensure that people are properly wearing their face masks and face shields, and observing safe physical distancing.

Everyone caught not wearing face masks will be fined PHP300 for the first offense, PHP500 for next violation, and PHP1,000 for the third offense.

The QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) reported a 95.9 percent increase in the number of individuals who have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the city’s total number of recoveries to 104,591.

