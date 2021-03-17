﻿QC village launches fumigation program amid Covid-19 cases surge

Amid the surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, Barangay Pasong Tamo in Tandang Sora, Quezon City has launched a fumigation program to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Barangay personnel started the disinfection at San Pedro Compound-5, using a fumigation vehicle sent by Barangay Captain Banjo Pilar.

San Pedro Compound-5 president Inez Magbual requested Pilar to disinfect the subdivision after a family of four were reportedly infected with Covid-19 and brought to the hospital over the weekend.

“We are appealing for your kind consideration, that our San Pedro 5 Compound here in Tandang Sora, Quezon City, be fumigated due to the presence of Covid there days ago,” Magbual said in her letter to Pilar.

The San Pedro 5 Compound residents thank Pilar for his immediate action to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Quezon City’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) reported 722 positive cases of Covid-19 from Feb. 28 to March 13.

The city government has intensified the implementation of health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The surge in Covid-19 cases prompted the Metro Manila mayors to impose uniform curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency