﻿QC vaccination centers serve 7K daily

Quezon City is averaging at least 7,000 Covid-19 vaccinations daily and has already inoculated 158,293 as of May 14.

The local government attributed increasing numbers to more vaccination sites through the help of the private sector, the latest of which was the opening of the Smart Araneta Coliseum mega hub on Saturday.

Currently, the city has 35 vaccination sites in six districts, from the original 24 venues when it first laid out its vaccination program.

“Our vaccination drive is in full swing. With a continuing effort to establish more inoculation sites and given a steady supply of vaccines, we are now averaging more than 7,095 individuals inoculated every day,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the city government reiterated registration must be made first, followed by an appointment. No walk-ins will be entertained.

“Para mapanatili ang kaayusan at pagpapatupad ng minimum health and safety protocols, ipinagbabawal po ang walk-in sa ating (To ensure orderly enforcement of the minimum public health and safety protocols, we do not allow walk-in in our) vaccination centers,” the Facebook post read.

For Tuesday, village-assisted booking schedules are available on the official Facebook account Quezon City government.

An individual who has booked an appointment must bring a valid identification card or proof of residency or employment and the confirmed schedule.

Those who booked through eZConsult must bring the email confirmation schedule or screenshot with the QR (quick response) code and/or patient ID number.

The public is also reminded that arriving ahead of the scheduled time does not guarantee that they will be accommodated first.

As of May 16, Quezon City is still dealing with 4,984 Covid-19 cases, or 5.5 percent of the total 90,522 infections since March 2020.

