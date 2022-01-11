﻿QC to add pop-up, mall vaccination sites

Additional vaccination sites are set to open in Quezon City this week to accommodate more residents and intensify the city’s vaccination program.

Aside from making more accessible drive-thru and house-to-house vaccination for the bedridden, the city will add 21 special pop-up sites, 16 in malls and other establishments, and 36 regular venues.

School grounds will also be utilized as additional inoculation sites since face-to-face classes have been suspended anew due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The Smart Araneta Coliseum, which serves as the city’s mega vaccination site, will reopen on January 15.

The city’s three hospitals — Novaliches District Hospital, Quezon City General Hospital, and Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital — have vaccination areas within their compounds while some private hospitals, such as Providence Hospital and Montano Ramos General Hospital, also committed to help through the Adopt-a-Barangay program where they will accommodate select villages.

“Last year, we went all out to achieve our target of 1.7 million vaccinated adult individuals in record time. The same strategies will be implemented this time, including maximizing partnerships with the private sector such as malls and business establishments, churches, civic associations, and other stakeholders,” QC Task Force Vax to Normal Coordinator, Dr. Maria Lourdes Eleria, said in a statement.

Government agencies in the city have also been coordinating with QC for the group vaccination of their employees.

QC residents may register through the QC VaxEasy portal www.qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph/qcvaxeasy.

Information on vaccination sites and schedules are posted regularly through the official website www.quezoncity.gov.ph and the official Facebook page.

The city does not accommodate walk-ins to avoid large crowds.

“We will be actively looking for those who are still unvaccinated and encourage them to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots immediately so they can acquire protection against the virus, which has been raging again since the latter part of last month. This is on top of our duty to assist Covid-19 confirmed persons by treating them in our Hope facilities or through our home care program, and to trace close-contact individuals,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency