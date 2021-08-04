﻿QC, Tabuk partnership sets up anti-crime command center

This city is now benefitting from the initial PHP12-million grant of the Quezon City government for the setting up of a state-of-the-art Command and Monitoring Center for its anti-criminality and peace and order campaign.

Mayor Darwin Estranero on Tuesday said Phase 1 is now operational which covers the establishment of a command center, installation of antenna sites at the City Hall and Mt. Talama, including the 36 high-definition closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras mounted in strategic areas of the city.

Estranero said the command center is equipped with a computer application using a facial recognition system as well as vehicle plate recognition and speed sensor that can detect if a vehicle surpasses the speed limit.

He said there are already 37 CCTV cameras installed in strategic areas of the city that monitor the happenings on the road 24/7.

“This will help in solving crime incidents or prevent it especially when criminals are at large,” the mayor said.

He added that footage obtained in the CCTV is stored in its hardware with a capacity of 100 terabytes.

“Output coming from the CCTVs are recognizable since all the cameras are in high definition,” he said.

The mayor said the newly-created facility will function as a multi-faceted inter-agency center that coordinates with every social services sector such as the City Disaster-Risk Reduction and Management Office, Public Order and Safety Office, and the Philippine National Police.

“As a town and city progress, criminality increases, agkadwa dagita (they go hand in hand), but we will not allow that to happen by putting in place technologies that can help us add to the safety measures we already have,” Estranero said.

For the second phase of the Command Center, the mayor said more cameras equipped with plate recognition and speed detection technology, among others, will be installed along the Provincial Road in Bulanao and Dagupan, the two major barangays at the center of the city where most offices and establishments are located including the city hall and the provincial capitol.

“Just like in SLEX and NLEX (South Luzon/ North Luzon Expressway), if you go over the maximum speed, the camera can sense it, matiliw ka (you will be caught), your plate number will be captured, read, and recorded,” the mayor said.

He said there will be additional 75 CCTV cameras that will be installed for Phase 2 of the project.

Aside from the central barangays, they also intend to install CCTVs in remote villages as part of the project.

“We would still be allocating more cameras not only in the urban barangays but we also have to consider the rural barangays. If possible, we will equip all of the barangays of Tabuk City with CCTV cameras,” he said.

Nathaniel Dalanao, head of the city’s Information Communications Technology (ICT) division, in a separate interview, said data gathered across the network are furnished as a situational report to the concerned sector for analysis.

“Cameras can detect any traffic violator or criminal activity as it captures the video footages and images in high resolution which is advantageous to law enforcers. Accidents can also be prevented if certain anomalies in the traffic flow are observed since the person on duty can immediately report to the police for them to take pre-emptive actions or immediately warn the public,” he said.

“We are also closely coordinating with the city council to come up with an approved resolution on no contact apprehension,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency