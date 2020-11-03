﻿QC starts implementing ‘no bike helmet’ policy

The Quezon City government on Tuesday said it has started implementing a mandatory bike helmet ordinance with its personnel starting to apprehend riders not wearing helmets.

In a Facebook post by the QC government, it said violators of the measure will be fined.

“Alinsunod sa City Ordinance SP-2942, nagsimula ng manita at manghuli ang mga kawani ng Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) sa mga bikers na walang helmet sa QC (In accordance to the City Ordinance SP-2942, the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety started to apprehend and fine bikers without helmets),” the post reads.

Violators of the “bike helmet” policy will be fined PHP300 for the first offense, PHP500 for the second offense, and PHP1,000 for the third offense.

Meanwhile, the city government has given free helmets to those who were apprehended.

The city also reminded all bicycle riders to strictly follow the rules to assure their safety.

Some netizens, meanwhile, lauded the move, saying the ordinance is for the safety of bicycle riders themselves.

“Para naman po yan sa kaligtasan ng ating mga bikers, buhay po kasi ang pinag-uusapan pagdating sa kalsada kaya mga taga QC sana sumunod po tayo sa local government para po sa ating kaligtasan (This is for the safety of our bikers especially since we’re talking about lives here, so for QC residents, just follow what the local government says. This is for us),” Melody Llenos said in her post.

She added that the local government also showed consideration and concern by giving free helmets.

Meanwhile, Alvin Ortega said it would be better if apprehended bicycle riders will also be given a briefing on traffic rules and signs to help them avoid accidents.

Ordinance No. SP-2942 was scheduled to be implemented on October 15 but was moved to October 31 after residents raised concerns that individuals have prioritized food and health needs over helmet amid the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency