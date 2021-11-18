﻿QC rolls out e-services kiosks in barangays, malls

Quezon City residents may now access services from the local government even right in their respective barangays and in business centers in malls through the QC E-Services kiosks.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Joy Belmonte said the launch of the QC E-services kiosks aims to bring the city government services more accessible to its residents.

“Here in Quezon City, we want to bring our services closer to the people so they don’t have to come to city hall to do their transactions, they can just do them online or through our kiosks. We value their business, and we value their time,” Belmonte said.

She said through the E-services kiosks, residents can now apply for services under Business One-Stop Shop; register for the QCitizen ID, QC Vax Easy, apply for Occupational Permit, Health, and Sanitary Permit; apply for Pangkabuhayang QC and Kalingang QC that are available for businesses; pay for Real Property Tax; and apply for Persons with Disability Affairs Office ID and Office of Senior Citizens Affairs ID.

Belmonte said the Ease of Doing Business is one of the city’s priorities to draw more investors and for businesses to thrive in QC especially now that the government is encouraging the reopening of businesses amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

She added that they want the city to be a preferred business destination in Metro Manila.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the country’s economy as most businesses have shut down due to quarantine restrictions.

Metro Manila is now under the less restrictive Alert Level 2, allowing more people to go out of their homes as additional businesses have been allowed to resume operations.

Aside from bringing its services closer to its residents, the city government has also started several initiatives that assist businesses to start up.

Source: Philippines News Agency