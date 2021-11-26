﻿QC rolls out booster jabs for seniors, persons with comorbidities

The Quezon City government on Thursday rolled out coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) booster jabs for senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the city government has recorded a total of 2,816 elderlies belonging to the A2 category who have registered for the booster shot through the QC Vax Easy platform.

Among the vaccination sites that were open for the administration of the booster shots for senior citizens are the Balingasa High School and Toro Hills Elementary School in District 1; Justice Cecilia Munoz Palma High School in District 2; Quirino High School in District 3; UP College of Human Kinetics Gym in District 4; Kaligayahan Activity Center in District 5, and the Placido del Mundo Elementary School in District 6.

Meanwhile, for persons with comorbidities or A3, they may proceed to the following vaccination sites: District 2 – Batasan Hills National High School; District 4 – Don Alejandro Roces High School; District 5 – San Agustin Elementary School and District 6 – Silvina Covered Court.

The city government has opened the Pinyahan Elementary School in District 4 on Thursday for the A1 priority group or the healthcare workers and medical front-liners.

On Wednesday, the city government recorded a total of 900 medical and non-medical personnel from the Quezon City General Hospital who received the Pfizer booster shot and a total of 140 A1 individuals from the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital who got the Moderna booster shots.

The complete list of schedules and venues for the vaccination of booster shots for the A1, A2, and A3 categories may be viewed on the QC government Facebook page.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte is encouraging the city’s elderly residents as well as those under the A3 priority category who have received their complete dose of the Covid-19 jabs to register for the booster shots, as the city is not accepting walk-in individuals in their vaccination sites.

“Maaari nang magbook ng booster shots ang mga kabilang sa A1, A2 at A3 priority groups. Dalhin ang valid ID at QCProtekTODO Vaccination Card. Para sa A3 o People Living with Comorbidites, dalhin ang medical certificate na pirmado ng inyong doktor sa araw ng pagbabakuna. (Individuals under A1, A2, and A3 priority groups may now register for the booster shots. Please bring with you your valid ID and your QC Protektodo Cavvination Card. For those under A3, kindly bring your medical certificate signed by your doctor on the day of your vaccination schedule),” the city government’s post reads.

Registration for the Covid-19 vaccine as well as for the booster shot is done via the QC Vax Easy Plus website https://qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph/qcvaxeasy where the vaccination sites and schedules are listed.

