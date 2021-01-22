﻿QC residents cite importance of webinars on vaccination campaign

Quezon City residents on Thursday cited the importance of info webinars about the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination campaign which will be rolled out once shots become available.

The series of webinars done over Facebook live by the local government aim to explain the effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

The webinars also provide information on how vaccines help a person fight possible diseases and viruses.

“Maganda po na may mga ganitong virtual information sa mamamayan para maliwanagan po (It is good that there are virtual information like this for the public so we are enlightened),” said Leonora Allivon Quintana in her post on the social media page of the QC government.

On Thursday, Dr. Nina Gloriani, chair of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) expert vaccine panel on Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials served as the speaker.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte encouraged her constituents to participate in the webinars to get proper and correct information.

In a recorded message, she said the city government is exploring different ways it can use to ramp up its information campaign on the Covid-19 vaccine.

To recall, she said in an earlier interview that information campaigns will be done by the local government to allay fears of the public about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are exploring the many options to make sure that we have enough to cover the vulnerable and the priority groups as well as the rest of the population,” Belmonte said.

During the webinars, participants are encouraged to send their questions so that they may be addressed and answered properly by the panel of experts.

Some of the issues sent by the netizens include fears of getting the vaccine because of age or current health status.

“Pwede po ba magpabakuna ang mga katulad kong may hypertension? May maintenance na po ako (Can persons like me who have hypertension receive the vaccine? I am also taking maintenance medicines),” netizen Tito Pangilinan said.

Gloriani said that as long as a person’s health condition is “controlled”, they can be vaccinated.

She added that before the actual vaccination, a person will undergo screening.

“Kahit me diabetes, hypertension pero kontrolado naman, healthy pa rin siya. Meron naman screening bago bakunahan ang isang tao (Even if he or she has diabetes or hypertension but it is controlled, he is healthy. There is also a screening before he is vaccinated),” Gloriani explained.

She said the side effects that may be experienced by a person after getting the shot are normal.

Meanwhile, Belmonte assured residents that the city government will only procure vaccines that are safe and has the approval of regulating bodies such as the Food and Drugs Administration.

Belmonte earlier said the city government is targeting to vaccinate 70-80 percent of the city population to be able to achieve herd immunity.

Source: Philippines News agency