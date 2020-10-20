﻿QC residents back strict monitoring of establishments

Quezon City residents have agreed with the city government on the importance of cooperation and stricter monitoring, most especially by business establishments, as quarantine guidelines are slowly relaxed.

“Pare pareho po tayo ulit mahihirapan kapag tumaas muli ang bilang ng Covid case sa lungsod natin. Kung gusto natin na magtuloy-tuloy ang pagtalo sa virus at ang pag angat ng ating ekonomiya, kailangan pa din ang pagkakaisa (We will all suffer once Covid-19 cases increase again in the city. If we want to defeat the virus and help the economy recover, we need unity),” said Jared Acasio in a post on Facebook.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a post on Tuesday with the impending opening of the economy, she plans to ask the support of residents and report establishments that violate the imposed minimum public health safety standards.

She said this is important as more people are expected to go out with the shorter public safety hours and expanded age of people that will be allowed to go out of their homes.

“The key to preventing a spike in cases is to ramp up our surveillance and enforcement efforts, and this is where we need the help of QCitizens because our front-liners can only do so much, kaya kailangan natin ang tulong ng lahat upang maiparating sa amin ang mga hindi sumusunod sa mga itinakdang patakaran upang mapigil ang pagkalat ng Covid-19 (that is why we need everyone’s help to report to us those who do not observe the imposed protocols so we can avoid the spread of Covid-19),” Belmonte said.

She added that the city government will establish a link on its official website where its residents can report violators.

Cristina Rodriguez, a resident, agreed, saying the cooperation of everybody even by simply following protocols, will help a lot.

“Sana’y pagtulung-tulungan natin ang laban na ito sana at sumunod tayo sa health protocol nang hindi na lumala at matapos na ang pndemyang ito (I hope everyone cooperates and follows health protocols so this situation will no worsen and the pandemic will finally end),” she said.

To date, the QC government is finalizing more relaxed community quarantine guidelines, in accordance with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) directives and regulations.

A shorter public safety hour from midnight to 4 a.m. will be implemented with the exemption of essential activities that operate on a 24-hour basis like markets, food take-out and delivery, pharmacies, hospitals, convenience stores, and delivery of goods.

Persons aged 18 to 65, meanwhile, are now allowed to go out even without quarantine passes as long as they have company ID, government-issued ID, school ID, Authorized Person Outside of Residence (APOR) ID, barangay ID, or certification.

Meanwhile, some residents said this is a good move, most especially that some barangay officials or even police officers are unable to monitor activities like illegal cockfighting and basketball games held in inner streets.

“Dahil mas maluwag na ang mga patakaran ngayon, kailangan na maging mapag matyag pa din tayo sa mga lumalabag sa batas para manatiling ligtas tayo (Now that rules are more relaxed, we should all be vigilant and be on the lookout for those who are violating the law so that we could remain safe),” Edgar Bacungan said in his post.

The QC government said restaurants, hotels, and other establishments may operate until midnight, but the selling of alcoholic beverages will only be allowed until 10 p.m.

Retail selling or delivery of liquors by duly licensed dealers will only be allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency