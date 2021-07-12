﻿QC padlocks 2 bars violating safety protocols

The Quezon City government closed down two bars on Monday after videos that showed Covid-19 safety protocol violations went viral on social media.

The QC Business Permits and Licensing Department (BPLD) issued a temporary closure order on the G-Side Nightclub on Tomas Morato Avenue and the Cisos Gastro Bar along Del Monte Avenue.

“The patrons of these bars even had the audacity to post in social media their wanton violation of health and safety protocols, oblivious to the fact that there are more transmissible variants now and public safety remains at risk,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

Photos and videos of customers partying without masks and disregarding safe physical distancing went viral.

The establishments also went beyond the public safety hours.

Under the general community quarantine guidelines issued by the city government, bars, clubs, and other entertainment, and leisure centers are still prohibited from operating.

BPLD Head Margie Santos clarified that the city government supports economic recovery as well as job creation but not at the expense of public health.

“We will not hesitate to close down establishments if and when we find out these businesses are venues of super spreader events,” Santos said in another statement.

The Quezon City Task Force Disiplina, through the assistance of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), also apprehended 19 individuals on July 9 in a nighttime inspection in Barangays Paligsahan and Timog.

Among those arrested were the manager, employees, and guests of Chapparal KTV Ventures Inc,

Ten women workers were also turned over to the QCPD Women’s Desk.

Ordinance Violation Receipts were likewise issued against 55 employees of Baia Luna KTV Bar on Timog Avenue.

TF Disiplina head Ranulfo Ludovica said they will file charges against the owners of the bars and clubs.

“Patuloy tayong magsasagawa ng operation at inspection sa mga establisimyentong ito dahil napakaraming violations ng mga ito, at hindi tayo titigil hangga’t maraming sumusuway sa ating protocols (We will continue to do inspection operations on these establishments because they have already committed so many violations, and we will not stop until they are still violating the protocols),” Ludovica said.

Source: Philippines News Agency