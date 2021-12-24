﻿QC now ‘very low risk’ for Covid-19

Quezon City is now under a ‘very low risk’ category for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection as the number of its active cases continues to drop.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, in a statement issued on Thursday, welcomed the report showing this great news during the Christmas holidays.

“This is a special gift to all of us since Christmas is just a few days away. Somehow with these numbers, we can confidently celebrate with family and friends,” Belmonte said.

The OCTA Research Group in its latest report for the week of December 14 to 20, showed that the average Covid-19 daily new cases in the city have declined to 15 from the 20 cases recorded on December 7 to 13.

“Maraming salamat QCitizens sa patuloy na pag-iingat at pagsunod sa minimum health and safety protocols (Thank you QCitizens for continuously following the minimum health and safety protocols),” the city government posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The city’s positivity rate dropped further from 1.10 percent to 0.83 percent, lower than the 5 percent standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, the reproduction number (RO) of the city which indicates the severity of infection from the virus slightly increased to 0.36 from 0.34 last week.

An RO of less than one means that every confirmed Covid-19 case has a small chance of infecting or causing a new infection.

As of Wednesday, the city has 175 active cases, 178,681 recoveries, and 1,625 deaths.

Netizens also welcomed the news attributing the development in the city’s Covid-19 situation to the successful vaccination program of the QC government and the discipline of its residents.

“Talagang malaking bagay ang pagkakaroon natin ng disiplina, patuloy ang pag baba ng active cases dahil lahat ay sumusunod sa mga health and safety protocol at halos lahat ay bakunado na (Having discipline contributed much, the number of active cases continue to decline because everyone follows the imposed health and safety protocol and almost everyone is now vaccinated),” Esperanza Cruz said in her post.

Belmonte reminded its residents to continue practicing basic health protocols during Christmas celebrations and gatherings.

“We are aware that this is the time for family reunions and other celebrations, but we must not be complacent. We can still be exposed to the infection, so we need to protect ourselves,” Belmonte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency