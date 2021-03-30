﻿QC mayor positive anew for Covid-19

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte confirmed on Monday that she tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for the second time in eight months.

“Eight months (July 2020) after my first bout with Covid-19, I am very sad to report that I have once again tested positive for the virus,” she said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

At the moment, Belmonte said she only has mild symptoms and assured she will continue to perform all her duties.

She will be quarantined at the Hope Community Care Facility.

“I will abide by all the recommended protocols and actions prescribed by the Department of Health, Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and our own City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU),” she added.

CESU is already doing contact tracing on all individuals that may have come in close contact with Belmonte.

Her positive Covid-19 result is a sober reminder that everyone should not let their guard down, as Covid-19 continues to evolve as a pandemic, Belmonte said.

“There is no room for complacency when it comes to this disease,” she stated.

She requested everyone to continue praying, especially this Holy Week, for all front-liners who bravely risk their lives everyday.

Moreover, she asked for prayers for all individuals currently afflicted by the Covid-19 virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency