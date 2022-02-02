﻿QC keeps restrictions on unvaxxed under Alert Level 2

Despite the easing of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions to Alert level 2 in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting Tuesday, the Quezon City government still limits the movement of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals.

The city’s shopping malls and other businesses will allow entry only to the fully vaccinated who must present a proof of inoculation and a valid identification (ID).

Even shoppers just loitering in the mall may also be randomly asked for their vaccination cards, according to the city guidelines.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated persons may only purchase essential goods or avail of essential services like medical treatment.

“In this case, the establishment should list down the intended destination (grocery, clinic, etc.), name, contact number, and village of the unvaccinated person and submit the same to the city government for vaccination purposes,” the guidelines read.

Even individual shops inside malls are also advised to request for the vaccine and ID cards before entry.

“Maaaring nasa Alert Level 2 na tayo ngunit naririyan pa rin ang Omicron variant ng Covid-19 at nananatili itong banta sa ating lahat. Kaya dapat manatili pa rin tayong mapagbantay at ipagpatuloy ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng (We may now be under Alert Level 2 but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 still remains a threat. That is why we should remain vigilant and continue to follow) health protocols,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement on Tuesday.

Batanes, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal in Luzon; Biliran and Southern Leyte in the Visayas; and Basilan in Mindanao were also placed under Alert Level 2 until February 15.

Intrazonal and interzonal movements are allowed but local government units may impose reasonable restrictions subject to evaluations by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Source: Philippines News Agency