﻿QC hires more contact tracers to combat Covid-19 surge

The Quezon City government hired 350 additional contact tracers to better fight the Covid-19 surge, Mayor Joy Belmonte said on Thursday.

Belmonte said the contact tracers, who were part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) contact tracing program, will be employed under the emergency employment program of the city’s Public Emergency and Services Office (PESO).

“The additional contact tracers were already part of our contact tracing army until December 31 of last year under contract with the DILG. But since we still need their services, especially during this surge, we hired them under our emergency employment program so as to continue the important task of contact tracing among many other responsibilities borne out of the rapid spread of Covid-19,” Belmonte said in a statement.

She also said 360 contact tracers from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) have also been rehired for 30 days more from Jan. 17 to Feb. 19.

QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) head Dr. Rolando Cruz said the city government has now more than 1,000 contact tracers.

He said these contact tracers will do the community case monitoring, data collecting, encoding, validating reported cases, assisting in vaccination, and monitoring the implementation of minimum public health standards.

“Contact tracing is one of the key strategies that the city government has employed since the Covid 19 outbreak in order to contain the spread of cases. We were able to reach the ideal ratio of individuals traced per positive patient then, and we are still doing our best to reach the ideal numbers now despite the volume of cases,” Cruz said.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the city government has 25,811 active cases or 10.61 percent of the city’s Covid-19 caseload while the death toll is now 1,644.

Source: Philippines News Agency